Harvard University partners with South Texas College for workforce research

South Texas College is one of four community colleges in the country to partner with Harvard University for a research project that highlights the valuable role community colleges play in their regional workforce and economic ecosystems.

It is coined “The Project on Workforce” and will be led by a STC alumnus and Havard Master’s graduate Ramiro Hernandez.

The goal of the project is to improve how community colleges leverage labor market information and emerging technologies to advance student economic mobility.

The research approach will build a better understanding of the best practices when it comes to improving pathways to economic mobility, connecting research and practice alongside workforce partners.

The project runs through December with research priorities including producing new data, tools for public impact that STC will build on, and smoothing transitions between education and work.

Hernandez obtained an associates degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from STC as a dual credit student before graduating from high school.

“STC is doing great work for the region, and for someone like me from the Valley, I know that its education is transformative,” Hernandez said in a press release. “So, when I got hired and I learned I had been assigned to Texas, I knew immediately we needed to bring this research, this project, to STC. I’m a life-long advocate and I’m excited that we’ve been able to make this partnership a reality.”

All research will be shared nationally, to give other colleges and universities a look into initiatives that can be implemented.

“This partnership and the research that we obtain from it, is going to help take our workforce initiatives to another level,” STC President Ricardo Solis said. “It’s an honor working with Harvard, with (Hernandez) and being able to shed light on not only what we’re doing right, but what we need to improve on or need to implement to better serve our students and community. This will be a pivotal project for STC and it’s a privilege being a part of it and knowing that top universities like Harvard University are recognizing the value that community colleges provide.”

Upon completion of the project in 2025, Hernandez will create a report that includes research findings and recommendations.

STC will be awarded a $33,000 stipend to implement proposed initiatives.