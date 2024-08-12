Edinburg man accused of killing cousin over missing chicken indicted

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Edinburg man accused of shooting and killing his cousin following an argument over missing chicken has been indicted, court records show.

Alberto Quintana, 18, was charged with murder after he allegedly shot his cousin, 43-year-old Alvi Aristegui Puyg, on May 19.

The shooting happened at The Enclave Apartments at 602 S. Pin Oak Road at around 6 p.m. that Sunday.

According to the affidavit, Quintana stated that Puyg was upset over some missing chicken.

Quintana’s father told Puyg that it’s not worth fighting over two packs of missing chicken and that he paid for everything anyway, the document said.

He also told investigators that his son warned Puyg to stop being so aggressive.

Then, the father heard a loud bang next to his ear and realized that Quintana had shot Puyg, who he believed died instantly, according to the affidavit.

According to investigators, Quintana implicated himself in the murder.

Quintana is scheduled to appear before state District Judge Noe Gonzalez for his arraignment hearing next week.

He remains in custody at the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center on a $250,000 bond, according to jail records.