TSTC Mechatronics Technology student sharpens skills with internship

HARLINGEN — Eric Gonzalez, a Mechatronics Technology student at Texas State Technical College, recently began an internship with HGG Profiling Equipment Inc. in Houston.

According to HGG Profiling Equipment’s website, hgg-group.com, the company designs and builds 3D profiling machines for a manufacturing process that uses advanced technology to cut three-dimensional forms on metal pipes, beams and other steel profiles.

Gonzalez, who is pursuing an Associate of Applied Science degree, said the internship enhances the hands-on training that he is getting at TSTC’s Harlingen campus.

“As a junior field service engineer intern, I’m learning how to install a RoboRail robotic plasma cutting machine,” the Harlingen resident said. “It’s made to cut steel pipe, square tubing, an angle bar, a channel and a flat bar.”

Seth Ulrich is a general manager at HGG Profiling Equipment.

“Eric is well-spoken and passionate, which benefits him when communicating with customers,” Ulrich said. “He’s learning about RoboRail and is honest about what skills he needs to do the job.”

Gonzalez said the internship is a great opportunity not only to expand his skills and travel, but also to be able to spend more time at home with his family.

“I install or service a RoboRail for three weeks at company sites in the United States,” he said. “Then I support clients remotely for one week at home after an installation or service call has been completed. Before the internship, I never traveled outside of Texas. Now I’ve traveled in an airplane 18 times in three months since April.”

Carlos Reyes, TSTC’s Mechatronics Technology program team lead, said the program is designed to equip students like Gonzalez with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in the Texas workforce.

“The hands-on assignments and scenarios require him to adapt, which highlights his problem-solving abilities and resilience,” Reyes said.

Gonzalez said TSTC is providing a pathway to his future career.

“The college gave me the resources to learn about a field that I’m interested in,” he said. “That led to a recruitment presentation where I found out about the internship. The experience has been great, and a career at HGG seems promising.”

According to onetonline.org, electrical and electronic engineering technologists and technicians earn an average of $64,220 a year in Texas. The website projected that there would be a 14% increase in the number of such jobs in the state from 2020 to 2030.

TSTC offers an Associate of Applied Science degree in Mechatronics Technology at the Harlingen campus.

Registration for TSTC’s fall semester is underway. For more information, visit tstc.edu.