TSTC helps fill Texas’ growing need for CNC programmers

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

ROSENBERG — There is a need across Texas for creative people with an eye for detail, such as those who can fabricate machine parts to precise specifications.

Computer numerical control (CNC) machine programmers are in short supply, with the Bureau of Labor Statistics forecasting a 47% increase in the need for them across the state by 2030.

Taylor Marze, an instructor for the Precision Machining Technology program at Texas State Technical College’s Fort Bend County campus, said the program’s graduates are in demand.

“Many of our recent graduates have gone on to work for companies that visited TSTC during job fairs,” Marze said. “Locally, oil and gas companies are big employers, but there are a lot of companies that need (our graduates).”

The availability of jobs in the industry is good news for those looking to get into precision machining. Students at TSTC have a variety of reasons why they joined the program and an equally wide array of career goals.

“I’m hoping to be my own boss one day,” said Pedro Ortiz, a third-semester student at the Fort Bend County campus. “My uncle is in the industry, and he was the one who inspired me to look into it.”

Other students want to work in areas such as aerospace, oil field drilling, and manufacturing. If an industry has machines, then there is almost always a need for a machinist.

Jose Garcia, a student in the program at the Harlingen campus, said his interest in CNC machining came from watching videos online.

“You see a lot of companies that have a good following on videos for machining,” Garcia said. “After seeing them, I knew this program was what I needed to take my job to the next level.”

The average annual salary for CNC tool programmers in Texas is $62,160, according to onetonline.org.

At TSTC, students can choose to pursue an Associate of Applied Science degree in Precision Machining Technology, and certificates of completion in CNC Machine Operator and in Precision Machining Technology. The program is available at the East Williamson County, Fort Bend County, Harlingen, Marshall, North Texas and Waco campuses.

Registration continues for the fall semester at TSTC. For more information, go to tstc.edu.