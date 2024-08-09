Mother of 3-year-old who drowned turns herself in to Mission police

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The mother of the 3-year-old boy who drowned in Mission on the Fourth of July has been charged after turning herself in to police.

Arlette Montanez Del Villar turned herself into police at 8:50 a.m. Monday, July 29.

Det. Art Flores, spokesman for the Mission Police Department, said Friday that Del Villar had made arrangements with police to turn herself in after traveling to Florida to bury her son.

Del Villar is facing a charge of abandoning or endangering a child with reckless criminal negligence, Hidalgo County court records show.

Charges stem from a Fourth of July incident when De Villar and her two children, a 13-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son, were visiting from Florida for the holiday.

She had left her two children early in the morning on Thursday, July 4, and hadn’t returned to the residence — located in the 3200 block of Joycee Drive in Mission — “for a while,” police Chief Cesar Torres previously said.

First responders were called to the home where they found the 3-year-old boy in a pool. They performed CPR on the child but he later died at a local hospital.

She remains incarcerated at the Hidalgo County Jail on a $175,000 bond.