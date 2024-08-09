McAllen man who extorted children for nude images gets lengthy prison term

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A McAllen man who threatened children into providing nude images of them or their friends has been sentenced to more than 17 years in prison.

Israel Ruiz, who pleaded guilty on March 29 to attempting to coerce and entice a minor, was sentenced to 17 1/2 years on Thursday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas announced in a press release.

Ruiz used Instagram in January and February of 2020 to solicit explicit images from children as young as 9.

“The investigation revealed he used several tactics to obtain the pornographic materials including contacting the minor victims via the social media platform,” the press release stated. “He also intimidated the minors through threats to post other nude images of them or their friends online if additional images were not given to him.”

During the sentencing hearing, Chief U.S. District Judge Randy Crane heard information about Ruiz’s manipulation and exploitation of children.

“In handing down the prison terms, Judge Crane noted the danger this offense poses to the community,” the release stated.

Following his sentence, Crane ordered him to serve five years supervised release and he will have to comply with numerous requirements to restrict his access to children and the internet. Ruiz was also ordered to register as a sex offender.

Ruiz, who has remained in custody since his arrest, will be transferred to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility in the near future.