Valley International Airport lands $3.8M grant to finish runway project

HARLINGEN — A years-long federal revenue stream is pouring $3.8 million to close Valley International Airport’s new $32 million runway billed as the longest landing strip south of Austin.

Last month, officials opened the runway, planning to draw bigger cargo jets while featuring new technology aimed at cutting aircraft approach minimums in half.

The Federal Aviation Administration’s grant is closing the runway extension project which Aviation Director Marv Esterly described as a “critical investment in the future of Valley International Airport.”

“Funding has come over time,” he said. “This whole project was made possible through the FAA. This is the last grant to finish that project out. This will go into our coffers to reimburse us.”

The 18-month construction project extended the runway from 8,300 feet t0 9,400 feet, Esterly said, making the landing strip the longest south of Austin and Houston.

“Improved infrastructure at Valley International Airport means more opportunities for business growth, increased tourism and enhanced connectivity for the entire Rio Grande Valley,” Mayor Norma Sepulveda said, adding U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-Brownsville, helped push for the airport’s funding.

Gonzalez, who helped pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, offering millions aimed at upgrading South Texas infrastructure, including roads, water systems, broadband and airports, called the grant a “significant investment for Valley International (which) will enhance our ability to meet current and future demands of our transportation hubs.”

The project’s part of a national drive aimed at beefing up “safety and efficiency” in airports across the country, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a news release.

“Americans are flying in record numbers this summer and the Biden-Harris Administration is continuing to invest in our nation’s airports to make travel more convenient for passengers,” he said. “The funding we’re announcing, made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will help airports across the country make needed improvements to ensure safety and efficiency now and for years to come.”

Before officials here undertook the project, the airport’s cargo jets were operating at 48% of their maximum take-off weight, Esterly said.

Now, on the longer runway, jets flying for such companies as FedEx will be operating at 75% of their take-off weight, he said.

As part of the project, two upgraded approaches, known as instrument landing systems, will help cut aircraft approach minimums in half, Bryan Wren, the airport’s assistant aviation director, said.

The technology, part of a Category II system, allows pilots a much lower ceiling in which to approach for landing, helping guide them in poor visibility.

The runway’s new aircraft approach landing system comes as “the newest and greatest currently available,” Wren said.

“It helps aircraft get lower and closer to the runway’s end,” he said. “It also enhances safety during inclement weather.”

The runway’s extension comes as officials are launching a grant-funded $20 million project to build an air traffic control tower.

After years of planning, they’ve competed work on the control tower’s design, Wren said.

Last month, the Houston-based Trevino Group offered a low construction bid coming in under budget, he said.

Now, officials are planning to launch construction in November or December, he said.

Amid growing air traffic, they’re building a 120-foot air control tower, expected to open in about two years.

The new tower will replace the airport’s out-dated 65-foot tower built in 1971.