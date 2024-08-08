STHS chief exec Ames appointed to state health board

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Rio Grande Valley now has another voice representing the region’s healthcare needs on the Texas Hospitals Association Board of Trustees that represents 85% of the state’s acute-care hospitals and healthcare systems.

Lance Ames, chief executive officer of South Texas Health System Children’s and STHS Edinburg was appointed to the board Tuesday in which his term began immediately and will end on Dec. 31, 2026.

The THA is an organization whose goal is to advocate for the state’s hospitals and health care to improve accessibility, quality and cost-effectiveness of health care throughout the state.

Ames, who joined STHS in 2013 has since helped expand and develop “much needed” hospital services at both hospitals and overseen the completion of a $105 million new patient tower project.

Throughout his time with the hospital system STHS Edinburg has been named a Best Regional Hospital by the U.S. News & World Report for three consecutive years as well as other national recognitions.

Now as a member of the board, Ames hopes to advocate for the Valley which is one of the state’s medically underserved areas with issues such as poverty and lack of access to health care.

“I’m honored to receive an appointment to the board of the Texas Hospital Association, an organization that has spent decades advocating for hospitals, caregivers and support team members to ensure adequate funding and resources are dedicated to meet the needs of each community in Texas,” Ames said in a news release.

“I look forward to representing the great people of the Rio Grande Valley and serving as a voice in the decisions being made about healthcare across the state, including our medically underserved communities across the region.”