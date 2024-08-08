Region One adult education classes to kick off soon

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Region One Education Service Center later this month will start free adult education classes that feature English learning and GED prep, and the deadline to register is approaching.

Yoelia Nava, Region One adult education program administrator said the GED prep courses are scheduled to begin Aug. 26.

The English as a second language (ESL) will start Sept. 9.

“The idea here is to offer all of these services to elevate the economy here in our area,” Nava said. “We’re trying to get these people employed. We want them to have a higher skill set, a higher education to be able to obtain and sustain employment in our area.”

The GED prep is a class for adults 19 years and older that did not complete high school and want to improve their basic skills in reading, writing, math and science.

The class prepares students for the high school equivalency test such as the GED. The program offers various levels spanning from pre-literacy to high school to meet the requirements of participants.

The ESL classes target non-native English speakers who want to enhance their listening, speaking, reading and writing skills.

The classes additionally cover U.S culture, history and government. The classes encompass various proficient levels from beginner to advanced to accommodate individuals with their language skills.

Civics is embedded in all of the curriculum and helps adults preparing for the U.S citizenship exam. The topics covered range from the rights and responsibilities of citizenship, the U.S government and constitution to U.S history and geography.

The class also helps students practice their English language skills and prepare for the interview and test. Adults interested in the program must complete an Adult Education Program interest form.

The form is essential for the program to see students’ levels to see what class is best for them and where the adult classes can be offered in an area if enough people are interested.

Upon completion of the form, students must attend an orientation where they will complete registration and receive more information on what classes are available and where they will be offered.

Last year, Nava said Region One had classes across the Rio Grande Valley from Rio Grande City to Donna.

Students will also be notified via a phone call, email and through a Facebook post about orientation.

Adults interested need a valid ID to register for classes.

Nava added that adults interested in the program should fill out an interest form in the next two weeks but have until the first day of class to join.

The classes are around 12 weeks and are on a Monday and Wednesday or Tuesday and Thursday schedule.

“Last year, I want to say (the program) had almost close to 2,500 students,” she said. “That is definitely our target again this year. Within the last three weeks, we’ve been doing some orientations, and we are already at 700 participants that are registered.