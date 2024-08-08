Man found with 1,850 rounds of ammo at Hidalgo Port of Entry

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

United States Customs and Border Protection officers at the Hidalgo Port of Entry apprehended a man attempting to enter Mexico with 1,850 rounds of ammunition in a stolen vehicle, according to a criminal complaint.

Kevin Alexander Garcia, who was born in 2005, was charged with knowingly and unlawfully attempting to export merchandise, namely 1,850 rounds of various ammunition and three magazines without a license or written authority to export.

On Wednesday, Homeland Security Investigations in McAllen received a request for investigation assistance from CBP in Hidalgo.

According to the complaint, CBP officers detained Garcia when he attempted to depart the U.S. with undeclared ammunition and magazines concealed within the rear driver side corner panel and the engine bay of the white GMC Yukon he was driving.

“CBPOs conducted an outbound inspection on a white GMC Yukon … due to it matching the description of a stolen vehicle lookout out of Houston,” the complaint said.

Garcia gave a negative declaration for fruits, food, alcohol, tobacco, drugs, weapons and currency over $10,000.

A physical search of the vehicle conducted during secondary inspection resulted in the extraction of the ammunition from behind the driver side headlight within the engine bay and rear driver side corner panel.

During an interview with HSI special agents and task force officers, Garcia admitted to knowing the vehicle was stolen and the ammunition inside the vehicle.

He added that he was going to be paid $200 for crossing the vehicle and that it was illegal to do so.

Garcia is scheduled to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Juan F. Alanis in McAllen federal court for his preliminary examination and detention hearing Monday afternoon.