BROWNSVILLE — The bonding and the feeding and the nourishing in the first minutes of a baby’s grand journey through life lay a solid foundation for the power of that journey.

That is why physicians everywhere recommend mothers breastfeed babies within the first hour of life.

“Breast feeding is probably the best start that a newborn can get in life,” says Miriam Longoria, director of women’s services at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Brownsville.

Breast feeding is important at the beginning of life and that benefit extends to the end of life. That’s why medical professionals everywhere are using the beginning of August to start observing National Breastfeeding Month until the end of August.

“We’ve always been taught that breast milk is the best source for babies, and so we encourage our mothers to try and breastfeed, if possible,” Longoria said. “National Breastfeeding Month is important for making sure our community is aware of that.”

The World Health Organization says that breastfeeding is one of the most effective ways to ensure child health and survival.

But why?

The reasons are varied and wide ranging.

Babies who are breastfed have few childhood infections of the ear, respiratory system and the digestive system, says healthline.com

But again, why?

Because breast milk contains antibodies from the mother. These proteins help strengthen the infant’s immune system so it can defend itself.

Breastfed babies have a lower risk for developing obesity, type 1 diabetes, asthma, and sudden infant death syndrome, said Sammy Jo Luna, a board-certified lactation consultant at Valley Baptist-Brownsville. Luna has aided thousands of mothers breastfeeding.

“Breastmilk is easily digested and lowers risks of diarrhea and constipation in newborns,” Luna said.

However, breastfeeding has benefits not only to babies but also to the mothers who nurse them.

“Breastfeeding helps prevent hemorrhage in mothers after delivery by reducing bleeding and shrinking of the uterus,” Luna said. “Breastfeeding lowers the risks of Mom developing breast and ovarian cancer. Breastfeeding also lowers the risks of Mom developing type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and cardiovascular disease.”

Longoria said surprisingly few mothers who come to have their babies have given little thought to breastfeeding. That’s where education comes in, and that’s why National Breastfeeding Month is so important.

“What we frequently experience at Valley Baptist is that new moms are sometimes apprehensive to breastfeed simply due to a lack of awareness,’ Longoria said. “Education and support are a critical first step in enabling a mother’s efforts to breastfeed.”