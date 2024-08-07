Texas Game Wardens seize illegal hoop nets in Falcon Lake

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Texas Game Wardens earlier this week seized seven illegal hoop nets, rescuing hundreds of fingerling sized catfish and turtles.

“Earlier this week, a local fishing guide who witnessed a Mexican commercial fishing vessel operating on the Texas side of Falcon Lake called local wardens,” the agency said in a Facebook post. “They located and seized 7 hoop nets. Hundreds of fingerling sized catfish and turtles were returned to the water.”

1 of 3

Game Wardens over the past few weeks in the area have seized several thousand feet of monofilament gill net and gar net that don’t comply with state guidelines.

“Because illegal nets do not discriminate between fish sizes or species, they can severely damage local ecosystems by catching all aquatic life within a specific area preventing fishing opportunities in the future,” the post stated.

Game Wardens in Starr, Jim Hogg and Zapata counties continue to work to maintain control over illegal netting practices on Falcon Lake.

Those who witness possible fishing violations are asked to call the Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-800-792-GAME or to contact a local Texas Game Warden.