Public comment sought as Brownsville Metro proposes fare increases

The Brownsville Metro is restructuring its fare system which includes a fare increase, and they want to hear the public’s feedback.

A public meeting will be held on Thursday, Aug. 15, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the La Plaza Terminal, located at 755 International Blvd.

The city also invites the public to fill out a survey at Brownsville Metro’s administration widow inside the terminal or at https://forms.office.com/g/92uWsyEcLV.

The proposed increase sees the general fare at $2 instead of its current fare of $1.

For reduced fares, which includes students, seniors, individuals with disabilities and military veterans, all four rates would increase to $1. Currently, students pay 75 cents while the other three reduced fares pay 50 cents. The fare for children under 6 will remain free.

Lastly, the proposed fare also seeks to increase the price for passes. The day pass would increase from $2.50 to $3, while the weekly pass would increase from $12 to $20. The 20-ride passes for students, seniors and individuals with disabilities will be removed under the proposed system.

The proposal will also introduce a 30 day pass, which would cost $60.