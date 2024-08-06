Man arrested at Falfurrias checkpoint for trying to smuggle people in cattle trailer

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

United States Border Patrol agents working at the Falfurrias checkpoint apprehended a man attempting to smuggle nine people further into the country by hiding them inside a cattle trailer he was hauling, according to a criminal complaint.

Fernando Torres-Miranda was charged with knowingly attempting to transport people illegally present in the U.S.

At about 4:45 a.m. on Sunday, agents encountered Torres driving a white 2011 Ford F-250 pickup pulling a cattle trailer entering the immigration inspection lane.

During questioning, Torres said he was the only occupant in the vehicle and hauling cattle to George West, according to the complaint.

Due to agents’ experience in human smuggling, they asked Torres if he would consent to an X-ray of his truck and trailer to which Torres agreed and headed to the secondary inspection area.

Once there, the X-ray revealed several anomalies inside the cattle trailer according to the Z-portal operator, the complaint said.

“Upon physical investigation of the anomalies, nine subjects were discovered concealed inside the cattle trailer,” the complaint said.

All nine were discovered to be illegally present in the country.

While Torres declined to make a statement, two of the people being smuggled provided statements and were able to positively identify Torres as the driver of the vehicle.

Torres is scheduled to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jason B. Libby in Corpus Christi federal court for his preliminary examination and detention hearing Wednesday morning.