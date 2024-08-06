Man accused in Port of Brownsville job scam sought by police

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who is accused of scamming 33 people out of $6,600.

The suspect is 28-year-old Diego Amir Paz, who has an active arrest warrant for theft, a state jail felony, police said in a Facebook post.

“Mr. Paz has been falsely claiming to work for a business inside the Port of Brownsville and promising people jobs for a fee of $200. So far, 33 victims that have been scammed have come forward,” police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 546-8477. Tips can also be submitted through the smartphone application P3 Tips.