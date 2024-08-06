CBP finds 75 pounds of cocaine in gas tank at Hidalgo Port of Entry

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A Mexican citizen was arrested at the Hidalgo Port of Entry on Monday after United States Customs and Border Protection officers discovered he had 75 pounds of cocaine concealed within his fuel tank, according to a criminal complaint.

Luis Angel Martinez Almanza, born in 1996, was charged with knowingly and intentionally illegally importing slightly over 75 pounds of cocaine into the U.S. on Monday.

Martinez was attempting to enter the U.S. in a Ford Ranger with Mexican plates when he was interviewed by a CBP officer who utilized a handheld mirror to inspect the bottom of the Ranger.

The officer didn’t notice any signs of tampering but when he tapped the fuel tank with the mirror, he noticed that the tapping sounded solid and not hollow, the complaint said.

Due to his experience, he determined that this noise meant something could be concealed inside the tank.

Another officer was informed of the sound and he asked Martinez for the purpose of his visit to which he responded by saying that he was heading to a Walmart in Pharr to purchase groceries for his taqueria in Mexico, according to the complaint.

One CBP officer was instructed to utilize a fiber optic scope in order to inspect the gas tank and noticed what appeared to be a vacuum sealed package inside.

Once Martinez was secured in a cell, officers began a closer inspection of the Ranger and extracted 30 packages from the gas tank.

“The contents of the packages contained a white powdery substance that field tested positive for the properties of cocaine,” the complaint said.

In an interview with authorities, Martinez said he was aware there were narcotics in the vehicle and suspected it was in the fuel tank due to the gauge not working and added that he was supposed to be paid $200.

Martinez was supposed to cross the truck into the U.S. and wait for a call for instructions on where to drop it off.

He also admitted to having done two similar trips in the past where he was paid $2000 and $700.

Martinez is scheduled to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Juan F. Alanis in McAllen federal court for a preliminary examination and detention hearing Friday afternoon.