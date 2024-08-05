TSTC Electrical Lineworker student climbs high in pursuit of new career

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

HARLINGEN — After working in quality control for 10 years, Benigno Galvan was ready for a challenging new career.

Fate stepped in when he talked to his wife’s cousin who is not only employed with an area utility company, but also a graduate of the Electrical Lineworker and Management Technology program at Texas State Technical College’s Harlingen campus.

“He told me that he enjoyed his experience learning what an electrical lineworker does,” Galvan, who is now in his first semester of TSTC’s lineworker certificate of completion program, said.

Being older than most of the other students is not a problem for Galvan.

“We motivate each other,” he said. “It’s great to be out in the sun and climb the pole. I feel that it’s about mind over matter while learning how to be safe. Our instructor Troy (Vasquez) is a great motivator.”

Vasquez said Galvan has adapted well to the program’s physical demands.

“Benigno experienced a major challenge when he transitioned from a different industry to being in the heat in our program,” he said. “His maturity has benefited him because he understands the hands-on assignments. I look forward to seeing his growth.”

Galvan said he has one goal in particular that he is determined to accomplish.

“I’m giving it my all because I want to complete the program — and especially find a high-paying job,” he said.

TSTC offers an Associate of Applied Science degree and a certificate of completion in Electrical Lineworker and Management Technology at its Abilene, Fort Bend County, Harlingen, Marshall and Waco campuses.

The program is part of TSTC’s Money-Back Guarantee, which refunds a participating graduate’s tuition if he or she has not found a job in their field within six months after graduation.

Registration for TSTC’s fall semester is underway. For more information, visit tstc.edu.