McAllen man charged after shooting at least 51 rounds from his shed

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The McAllen man who fired at least 51 rounds from inside his metal shed because he believed the FBI was taking panels off his residence has been formally charged.

Ponciano Garcia Jr., 37, was charged on Friday with aggravated assault, discharge of firearm in certain municipalities and resisting arrest, search or transportation, McAllen police said on Monday.

At 11:16 p.m. on Thursday, McAllen officers responded to reports of possible gunshots in the area of 3000 block of Gumwood Ave.

“Gunfire was reported through 11:32 p.m. and [reporting persons] assisted to tentatively identify the residence from where the gun fire appeared to originated,” a prior release said.

Garcia was contacted on the phone and confirmed the gunshots.

He then told officers that he was firing a 9mm gun as well as a .22 caliber gun while wearing a tactical vest because he believed that the FBI was trying to take panels off his residence.

Garcia added that he didn’t want anyone entering his residence but would make an exception for EMS personnel to take the injured FBI agents away, according to the release.

At 12:33 a.m., more gunfire was heard, confirming the location as the sounds were coming from a metal shed located on the northeast corner of the suspect property.

One responding officer, later identified as a 14-year officer from the McAllen Police Department, Sgt. Paul Ramos, observed Garcia opening the entry door to the shed and announced himself when he saw Garcia reaching for what he believed was a weapon.

Ramos shot once and appeared to miss as Garcia retreated back into the shed.

Other officers cleared all other property and confined Garcia to the shed, the release said.

They then breached the shed’s windows and deployed pepper gas, made entry and apprehended Garcia.

An investigation determined that Garcia had fired at least 51 rounds and up to 70 to 100 rounds.

The release also states that Garcia suffered an injury to his right elbow but refused medical care.

Garcia remains in custody at the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center on $95,000 in bonds, jail records show.