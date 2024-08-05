Live music, cook-off on tap for San Benito’s ResacaFest

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

After previously being postponed in anticipation of possible impact from Hurricane Beryl, the city of San Benito is ready to kick off ResacaFest this Friday.

ResacaFest will be held from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday at Heavin Memorial Park, located at 705 N. Bowie St.

The event is free to the public and will include live music from Buck’n Crazy, La Calma, Brody Rivers, Frutty Villarrreal y Los Mavericks and the Jamming Joe Band.

Additionally, the festival will also include a school supply giveaway, vendors, cold drinks and a BBQ cook-off. The categories for the cook-off include pork ribs, chicken, fajitas, charro beans and pan de campo.

For any questions regarding the cook-off, contact Eddie Tapia at (956) 874-9920 or [email protected]

For information regarding ResacaFest, call (956) 361-3800.