CBP seizes 3,400 pounds of meth worth $48M at Pharr International Bridge

United States Customs and Border Protection officers at the Pharr International Bridge seized over 3,400 pounds of alleged methamphetamine marking it the largest seizure in port history, according to a news release from CBP.

On Thursday, CBP officers at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility encountered a tractor trailer entering from Mexico that was selected for inspection.

After utilizing non-intrusive inspection equipment, officers physically inspected the shipment and extracted 1,488 packages of methamphetamine which totaled nearly 3,430 pounds.

The drugs were concealed within a shipment of lettuce.

A search of federal court records for the relevant time frame didn’t immediately return a result for a criminal complaint against anyone suspected in the smuggling attempt.

CBP’s news release did not say whether anyone was arrested, just that Homeland Security Investigations has initiated an investigation.

The amount of meth is the largest amount ever encountered in the history of the Pharr International Bridge and has a street value of over $48 million, according to CBP.

“Our CBP officers remain vigilant and intercepted this massive methamphetamine load, preventing it from reaching American streets,” Port Director Carlos Rodriguez said in the release. “Congratulations to our diligent officers who made this record-breaking interception.”

A month ago, a traffic stop on a tractor-trailer in Pharr resulted in the seizure of nearly 3,000 pounds of meth.