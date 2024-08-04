TSTC alumna finds success in health information field

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

SWEETWATER — Amanda Cardenas credits Texas State Technical College for a successful career.

Cardenas, of San Benito, graduated from TSTC in 2023 with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Health Information Technology and is currently the interim health information manager at Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville.

“The Health Information Technology program was everything I expected and even more,” she said, adding that she was able to earn her degree from her home while also caring for her family.

TSTC’s Health Information Technology program is offered completely online and teaches students health data content, legal and ethical aspects of health information, and advanced medical coding.

“While the program is online, I did have to meet certain dates to have assignments completed,” Cardenas said. “During my final semester, it was more self-paced than normal because we had to pass each section before we could move on.”

Finding time for school assignments was usually centered around the downtime of Cardenas’ two children. But sometimes studying coincided with a major family event. Cardenas said she was in the hospital giving birth to her second daughter while studying for the Registered Health Information Technician (RHIT) exam.

“Despite facing challenges, Amanda consistently persevered and successfully completed her studies, showcasing her determination and resilience,” Jenny Delgado, a Health Information Technology instructor, said.

Cardenas said having the support of the college’s instructors, no matter the situation, inspired her to do her best.

“I did not pass (the RHIT) on my first attempt and reached out to Sarah Brooks (program team lead for Health Information Technology),” she said. “She told me everything would be OK and reassured me I would pass. She is amazing and a big reason why I passed the exam.”

Katrina Stotts, another Health Information Technology instructor, said Cardenas wanted to be successful in the program.

“Amanda worked well with the staff during her internship at a local health care facility,” Stotts said. “She was a kind student, and in my interactions with her, she was respectful and diligent in completing the program.”

Cardenas said she always wanted to work in the health care field. At first, she thought of being a nurse but noticed that her hands were shaky. Then, while pregnant with her first child, Cardenas saw a poster on her doctor’s office wall.

“I saw information about medical billing and coding and thought it was interesting,” she said. “I had a friend tell me that her mother did that kind of work and studied at TSTC. That is when I first thought it could be something I could do.”

After graduating, Cardenas began working at Valley Regional Medical Center as a medical coder and recently was named to her interim management position.

“Because of what I have learned at TSTC, I came into my job well prepared,” she said.

According to onetonline.org, health information technologists and medical registrars earn an average of $77,610 a year in Texas. The website predicted that the number of such jobs in the state would grow 22% from 2020 to 2030.

In addition to the associate degree, the program offers certificates of completion in Medical Coding and Billing Specialist and Medical Office Specialist.

Registration for TSTC’s fall semester is underway. Learn more at tstc.edu.