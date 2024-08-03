From pumping iron to dribbling basketballs, TSTC students have fitness options at Wellness and Sports Center

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

HARLINGEN — National Wellness Month, observed each August, is a good time to remember that getting into healthy routines such as exercise can help with staying physically, emotionally and mentally fit.

The Wellness and Sports Center at Texas State Technical College’s Harlingen campus offers a variety of wellness resources.

“Our students, staff and faculty have access to a gym, cardiovascular equipment, racquetball, a training room, a weight room and workout classes that are held in the morning,” said Rodolfo Garza, TSTC’s activity coordinator of Residence Life and Engagement.

Angel Hernandez is in his third semester of studying for a certificate of completion in Electrical Lineworker and Management Technology. The Edinburg resident suggested that students create a workout routine that will benefit them.

“It’s important to focus on our strength and conditioning while we’re busy with our classes,” Hernandez said. “I stretch, visit the weight room, and play basketball with my classmates at the gym.”

Elizabeth Pearcy is in her first semester of studying for an Associate of Applied Science degree in Auto Collision and Management Technology – Repair Specialization.

“I make time for myself three times per week by using the weight room, doing cardio exercises and using a StairMaster,” she said.

Garza said relieving stress and relaxing are two reasons why students utilize the college’s Wellness and Sports Center.

“The exercises and activities students do build their endorphins,” he said. “That increases their focus in class, which leads to better productivity.”

Adrienne Reyes, TSTC’s LVN to RN Transition Nursing Program team lead, said a daily routine of exercise can improve more than just physical health.

“Physical activity sharpens brain function, concentration, memory, creativity and academic performance,” she said.

Currently the gym at the TSTC Wellness and Sports Center is available for TSTC students, staff and faculty on Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Beginning with the fall semester, it will also be open on Fridays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Registration for TSTC’s fall semester is underway. For more information, visit tstc.edu.