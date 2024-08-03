Alamo man facing federal firearms charge pleads guilty

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A 27-year-old Alamo resident is facing 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to illegally possessing two rifles, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office news release.

Hector Tellez-Hernandez was arrested after authorities, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives along with the Alamo Police Department, conducted a search at his home after learning he allegedly had narcotics in his home.

During their search on April 5, authorities had “found two rifles and body armor in a bedroom as well as 16 grams of cocaine,” according to the release.

Tellez-Hernandez, who had been previously convicted of human smuggling, was prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition, according to the release.

He will remain in custody pending his hearing on Oct. 16 where he will be sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge Randy Crane. Tellez-Hernandez currently faces up to 15 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.