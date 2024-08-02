McAllen man arrested after firing at least 51 shots at his residence

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

McAllen police shot at a man late Thursday night who had fired at least 51 rounds because he believed that the FBI was trying to take panels off his residence, according to a news release.

The incident happened at 11:16 p.m. in the 3000 block of Gumwood Avenue after patrol officers reported “possible gunshots” in the area, the release said.

The gunfire continued and more reports came in, police said.

“Reporting Persons … through multiple Calls-For-Service reported gunfire in the same area,” the release said.

Police knew the suspect — 37-year-old Ponciano Garcia Jr. — and contacted him over the phone.

“The suspect advised Responding Officers that ‘FBI was trying to take panels off [his residence and that he was] shooting 9mm and 22 caliber [guns], was wearing (a) tactical vest, doesn’t want anyone entering his residence … [that] only EMS can go get the injured FBI agents,” the release stated.

The gunfire continued through 12:33 a.m. and originated from a metal shed on the northeast corner of the property, according to the release.

“The suspect was observed opening the entry door. One Responding Officer announced himself and the suspect appeared to reach for a suspected weapon,” the release stated. “The Responding Officer fired once from a duty weapon, appeared to miss the suspect and the suspect retreated into the metal shed.”

The property was cleared and Garcia was confined to the shed, police said.

“Responding Officers breached windows and deployed pepper gas, made entry and placed suspect in custody,” the release stated. “Subsequent investigation determines at least 51 rounds, and up to 70 to 100 rounds, were fired at location.”

Police said Garcia appeared to have suffered an injury to his right elbow, but said he declined medical care.

The officer who fired his weapon is Sgt. Paul Ramos, who has been with the McAllen Police Department for 14 years.

Charges are pending.