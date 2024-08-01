Possible homemade explosive under investigation near Donna

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Multiple law enforcement agencies are diverting traffic away from a possible explosive device near Donna, Hidalgo County Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra said.

The sheriff took to social media to state that the sheriff’s office together with the Texas Department of Public Safety are assisting Donna police with traffic control.

The explosive device, which Guerra referred to as being homemade, is in the 4200 block of Farm-to-Market Road 493 near Donna.

The McAllen Police Department’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit are currently at the scene “assessing the situation,” Guerra said.

“Residents in the area have been evacuated as a precaution,” he added, noting that residents are also being asked to avoid this area.

On Thursday afternoon, Donna police said in a press release that that one of two devices recovered was an explosive weapon.

The release states that police were called to the location at 10 a.m. after a “suspicious device” was found inside a vacant residence in a trailer park. The landlord had called police.

“It was confirmed that one of the two suspicious devices recovered at the scene is an explosive weapon, which has been recovered by the McAllen Police Department Bomb squad,” the release stated. “A search of the area did not result in the finding of any other explosive weapons and the area has been deemed safe for residents to return to their homes.”

Donna police are currently to question the resident’s previous tenant, who was evicted Monday, according to the release.

“No one has been taken into custody at this time,” the release stated.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with new information from the Donna Police Department.