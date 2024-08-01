Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

HARLINGEN — Be a life changer.

Be a life saver.

Be … a nurse.

The Valley Baptist School of Vocational Nursing Class can teach you how to do just that, and it is now offering pre-entrance testing for the Class of 2025.

A licensed vocational nurse is an entry-level health care provider who is responsible for rendering basic nursing care, says the website for the Board of Vocational Nursing and Psychiatric Technicians.

A vocational nurse practices under the direction of a physician or registration, the site says.

At Valley Baptist, Nursing School Director Amadeo Flores III himself graduated from the program in 2002. His mother’s influence as a nurse motivated him to take that career path.

“I have deep roots with Valley Baptist Medical Center-Harlingen,” Flores said. “My mother was a nurse in the mother/baby unit and has been with the hospital for more than 30 years.”

Flores began volunteering there at age 15, started the LVN program at age 18 and finished a year later.

“The reputation of the program and the caliber of nurses it has produced were big deciding factors in choosing what school to attend after high school graduation,” Flores said in the statement.

There are of course many nursing programs from which to choose, and the numbers of those programs have increased.

What sets Valley Baptist apart, Flores said, is its long-standing reputation. The Valley Baptist School of Vocational Nursing was established in 1957, and to date the school boasts more than 1,600 graduates.

“Our school has a healthy mix of tradition, experience, and youthful understanding that helps usher new generations of nurses into the field,” Flores said. “The team of instructors we have works well together and we all have a thirst for knowledge and understand the importance of not just producing licenses but developing strong, confident, intelligent nurses.”

Flores recently earned his Master of Science in nursing. Pre-entrance testing continues through October.

For more information or to register, visit https://www.valleybaptist.net/for-medical-professionals/education-training/lvn-school-of-nursing or call (956) 389-1721.