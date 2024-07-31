Special elections called due to La Joya ISD policy conclude in Palmview, San Juan

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Hidalgo County saw two special elections on Tuesday for the Palmview City Council and the San Juan City Commission, and Peñitas has a new councilmember, all of which are the fallout of a new La Joya ISD policy prohibiting employees from public office.

That policy was implemented in April by La Joya Superintendent Marcey Sorenson after the state of Texas took over the district following a series of arrests for public corruption there.

The policy bars any employee who is equal to or above an assistant principal, central office employees that have responsibility of public funds, and administration or supervisors of other employees from holding public office.

The policy resulted in a spate of resignations.

La Joya ISD Police Chief Leonardo “Lenny” Sanchez resigned from the San Juan City Commission in May, a position he had held since 2018 due to the district policy.

Jesus “Jesse” Ramirez, who won the special election with 1,369 votes, will replace Sanchez. Ramirez previously served on the city commission for about six years before running for Mayor of San Juan in 2021.

“Thank you San Juan for your vote of confidence in today’s Special Election. This victory is your victory … we continue to move forward for our residents,” said in a Facebook post.

Veronica “Ronnie” Villescas Sanchez had the second most votes with 926. Jose Enrique “Henry” Flores had 31 votes and Cruz Quintana Jr. had 23.

Over in Palmview, Jose Luis Perez, an assistant principal at La Joya ISD, resigned in May. Perez served on the council since 2018.

César Peña Jr., who won the election with 756 votes, will replace Perez. Linda Sarabia came in second with 662 votes while Esequiel ‘Zeke’ Ortiz Jr. garnered 46 votes.

Peña states on his Facebook that he has lived in Palmview for 34 years, is a La Joya High School graduate and has over 10 years of experience in the construction industry.

The city of Peñitas also had a vacancy due to the La Joya ISD policy.

Jose Roel “J.R.” Flores, director of federal programs at the district, resigned from the Peñitas City Council.

Hector Juarez was sworn in on Monday.

The city had passed a resolution declaring any unopposed candidate in that race as the victor, canceling the special election.