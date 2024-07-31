Former Starr County jailer admits to federal weapon violation

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A former Starr County Sheriff’s Office jailer pleaded guilty on Tuesday to straw purchasing a firearm receiver on behalf of a Mexican national.

Gonzalo Everardo Gonzalez, a 32-year-old Roma resident, was arrested on June 27.

He pleaded guilty to making false statements during a firearm purchase, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas announced in a press release.

That purchase happened on June 13, 2023.

“Gonzalez falsely stated on a form associated with the purchase that he was the true purchase of the receiver,” the release stated. “The investigation revealed this statement was false.”

Instead, federal prosecutors said the firearm receiver was bought on behalf of a Mexican national who intended to smuggle it south of the Rio Grande.

The indictment against Gonzalez, however, has not been made public since his arrest. Neither has an order granting a government motion for a protective order.

Gonzalez, who remains on bond, is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 8.