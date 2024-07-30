Port Isabel – San Benito Navigation District lands $1.5M federal grant

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The U.S. Economic Development Administration has awarded the Port Isabel – San Benito Navigation District a $1.59 million grant aimed at funding port upgrades, creating more than 1,000 jobs while pumping $1 million in private investment into the city and surrounding areas, U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-Brownsville, said.

The funding will “enhance berthing capabilities and provide logistical support for local businesses, boosting growth and investment in South Texas,” the press release stated.

“Whether by land or sea, South Texas is a vital commercial gateway for our nation,” Gonzalez said. “This funding will greatly improve our commercial and maritime infrastructure in Port Isabel by allowing it to better handle incoming cargo, all while creating new jobs and workforce training opportunities.”