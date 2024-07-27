Two engineering-related programs at TSTC’s Harlingen campus to offer night classes

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

HARLINGEN — For people who work during the day and are interested in pursuing a postsecondary education in an engineering-related field during evening hours, Texas State Technical College will make available night classes in Mechatronics Technology and Precision Machining Technology beginning with the fall semester.

“There is a big demand right now for mechatronics technicians at the job sites of our industry partners throughout the state,” said Carlos Reyes, TSTC’s Mechatronics Technology program team lead. “The hands-on education that our program will offer next fall will be the same for day and evening classes.”

In Mechatronics Technology, students can pursue an Associate of Applied Science degree. Reyes said the program’s night classes will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 to 9:50 p.m.

“The technical skills, knowledge and education that students will acquire can allow them to transition to a supervisory role at their place of employment,” he said.

In Precision Machining Technology, TSTC offers an Associate of Applied Science degree and two certificates of completion. The program’s night classes will be taught weekly from 5 to 9 p.m., Monday to Friday, by Isaac Gonzalez.

“The jobs for machinists are growing across the state,” Gonzalez said. “Many companies want current employees to increase their skills and get acquainted with up-to-date technology. The night classes are ideal for them because the education will be fast-paced.”

The registration deadline for the new evening classes is Friday, Aug. 16. For more information, visit tstc.edu.