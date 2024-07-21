Virtual reality to help sharpen students’ skills in TSTC’s Drafting and Design program

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

HARLINGEN — Virtual reality has transformed many technical industries, and the Drafting and Design program at Texas State Technical College’s Harlingen campus will incorporate the technology into its curriculum next fall.

The program will introduce the Meta Quest 2 virtual reality simulator to be used during lab sessions by students who are pursuing one of its three career pathways: Architectural/Civil Drafting, Engineering Graphics and Design, and Architectural Design and Engineering Graphics.

“Our students will be immersed in the Meta Quest 2 virtual reality with a software called Transfr VR installed in them,” said Samuel Pizano, a TSTC Drafting and Design instructor. “That technology will allow a student to see a 3D model and convert it to a 2D model based on the planes it dissects from that specific model. That’s something which is very difficult to do in the real world.”

David Campos, associate provost of TSTC’s Harlingen campus, said the virtual reality will provide real-life industry skills to students.

“Drafting companies are using this technology to do a form, fit and function check on 3D models of mechanical assemblies and installations,” Campos said. “It will prepare our students to be more marketable when seeking high-paying jobs.”

Pizano added that the virtual technology will enrich student learning.

“We should see an increase in the students’ comprehension between two-dimensional and three-dimensional design and relationships,” he said.

According to onetonline.org, architectural and civil drafters earn an average salary of $58,540 in Texas.

In Drafting and Design, TSTC offers Associate of Applied Science degrees in Architectural/Civil Drafting Technology, Architectural Design and Engineering Graphics Technology, and Engineering Graphics and Design Technology, as well as several certificates of completion. For a complete list, visit tstc.edu/programs/draftingdesign.

Registration for TSTC’s fall semester is underway. For more information, visit tstc.edu.