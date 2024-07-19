Valley Baptist Harlingen, Brownsville hospitals earn accolades

HARLINGEN — Everyone knows it, and now they know it again.

Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen and Brownsville have some of the best stroke care in the United States.

This is common knowledge among the local medical community and has been highlighted frequently for some years. Now the U.S. News and World Report has listed both hospitals in the “Quality Near Me” section in conjunction with the American Heart Association.

Both hospitals have earned numerous rewards this year from the American Heart Association, said a statement from Matt Lynch, communications manager for Valley Baptist Health System.

Both hospitals were recognized with the American Heart Association’s “Gold Plus Get With The Guidelines – Stroke” quality achievement award. They also won the “Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Plus” award and the “Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll” recognition.

Valley Baptist-Harlingen also earned with the “Target: Stroke Honor Roll Advanced Therapy” award.

The awards highlight Valley Baptist Health System’s robust and comprehensive approach to stroke care as the region’s most experienced stroke team.

“Valley Baptist Medical Center-Harlingen has been at the forefront of stroke research and has participated in the trials that shaped the latest guidelines,” said Dr. Ameer Hassan, head of the neuroscience department.

“Get With The Guidelines makes it easier for our teams to put proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis, which studies show can help patients experience better clinical outcomes,” Hassan said. “The end goal is to ensure more people throughout the Rio Grande Valley can experience longer, healthier lives.”