Global tech disruption affects RGV air travel

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A global technology outage directly affected Rio Grande Valley air travel Friday morning, delaying flights at all three airports.

The disruption of Microsoft 365 caused similar issues for air travel across the world. A defective content update by U.S. firm Crowdstrike impacted Microsoft’s Windows Operating System, the company reported.

McAllen and Brownsville/South Padre Island airports advised of travel complications via social media.

“Due to a global technology issue affecting multiple airlines this morning, please verify your flight status directly with your carrier,” Brownsville/South Padre Island International Airport posted Friday morning on Facebook. “Expect longer lines and wait times, and allow extra time for your travel.”

McAllen International Airport encouraged travelers to check their airline apps for updates.

“Airlines are experiencing minimal delays and cancellations due to the global IT outage,” a Facebook post advised. “As this is an ongoing situation, please remember to contact your Airline for the latest updates.”

Valley International Airport’s arrivals/departures board at flytheValley.com showed a 7:55 a.m. Southwest flight from Houston arriving 186 minutes late to Harlingen, but many afternoon flights were listed as “on time.”

Via X on Friday morning, @RudyForTexas wrote, “A Delta flight made it out of McAllen but I think it is going to land at the wrong airport.”

After Crowdstrike stated that it was a defect in an update, it also added that the incident was “not a security incident or cyberattack.”

“The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed,” said a statement from Crowdstrike. Microsoft, meanwhile, said “the underlying cause has been fixed,” but that residual impacts continue to affect some of its Microsoft 365 apps and services.