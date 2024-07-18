For upcoming Broadway in the RGV season, pop culture rules

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

McALLEN — The McAllen Performing Arts Center has announced its Broadway in the Rio Grande Valley series for 2024-25.

Premiering in the RGV area are “Mean Girls” on Nov. 7, “Pretty Woman: The Musical” on March 18, “The Cher Show” on April 1 and “The Four Phantoms in Concert” on May 16.

Based on the 2004 hit film, “Mean Girls” the musical follows former African homeschooler Cady Heron and her new world of high school cliques.

“Pretty Woman: The Musical,” with music and lyrics by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, is an adaptation of the 1990 movie, and tells the fairytale love story of Vivian and Edward.

The life story of six-decade music icon Cherilyn Sarkisian — Cher — is detailed in “The Cher Show.” Three actresses portray the artist as she’s starting out, the glam pop star and the icon.

“The Four Phantoms” features a quartet of “Phantom of the Opera” performers, including Brent Barrett, John Cudia, Franc D’Ambrosio and Ciarán Sheehan.

Packages start at $155. For season ticket subscriber information, visit ExperienceMcAllen.com/broadway.

The McAllen Performing Arts Center box office is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at 801 Convention Center Blvd., or call (956) 681-3801.