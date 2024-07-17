Donna residents charged in fatal McAllen shooting

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Two Donna residents have been charged with murder for a fatal McAllen shooting late Monday morning.

In a Wednesday news release, McAllen police said Nathan Germain, 30, and Carmen Lizeth Valdez, 31, have been accused of shooting 36-year-old Donna resident David Martinez to death in a McAllen residence.

Police were called to the 1300 block of South 19 ½ Street at 10:55 a.m. when someone called to report a death in their home.

“An individual is found shot multiple times within the home. The victim died from gunshots,” police said in a Tuesday release. “The investigation finds that the reporting person, and another, are involved and face charges.”

Germain is charged with murder, felon in possession of a firearm and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. He received a total of $370,000 in bonds.

Valdez is charged with murder, two counts of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug and possession of marijuana.

She received a total of $201,000 in bonds.

“The investigation remains ongoing,” police said Wednesday. “The McAllen Police Department continues to combine its efforts with local, state, and federal agencies to resolve these crimes and secure the arrest of the persons involved.”

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the McAllen Police Department at (956) 681-2000. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-TIPS (8477). Anonymous tipsters can also submit information through the smartphone application P3 Tips.

Any information provided that leads to an arrest may result in a cash reward.