Alton police investigating missing man’s death as a homicide

The Alton Police Department is currently investigating the death of a man who had been reported missing earlier this month, according to a press release.

On Friday, Alan Israel Sanchez Herrera, 45, was found dead at a residence in the 1800 block of E. Juarez Ave. in Alton.

Sanchez had been reported missing on July 4 after Alton police were contacted by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office regarding a missing person that was reported out of their agency.

A preliminary investigation determined that Sanchez was last seen living within Alton city limits, resulting in Alton police taking the lead on the investigation.

About a week later, the Alton Police Department Criminal Investigation Division followed up on leads and eventually came up on the residence where Sanchez was found.

“Upon arrival, investigators discovered a decomposed body of a male subject inside the residence,” the press release said. “An autopsy was ordered and the opinion on manner[s] was homicide.”

Alton police continue to investigate with the assistance of the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Division and the Texas Rangers.

Authorities encourage anyone with information regarding this case to contact Alton police Criminal Investigations Division at 956-432-0700, or anonymously at Alton Crime Stoppers Hotline at 956-585-8477.