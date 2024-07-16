Man dies after being shot multiple times in McAllen home

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

McAllen police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened just before 11 a.m. Monday morning.

In a news release, police said officers were called to the 1300 block of South 19 ½ Street at 10:55 a.m. when someone called to report a death in their home.

“An individual is found shot multiple times within the home. The victim died from gunshots,” the release stated. “The investigation finds that the reporting person, and another, are involved and face charges.”

Police say formal criminal charges are pending.

“The investigation may lead to other arrests,” the release stated. “The McAllen Police Department continues to combine its efforts with local, state and federal agencies to further resolve these crimes and secure the arrest of the persons involved.”

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the McAllen Police Department at (956) 681-2000. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-TIPS (8477). Anonymous tipsters can also submit information through the smartphone application P3 Tips.

Any information provided that leads to an arrest may result in a cash reward.