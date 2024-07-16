Harlingen man arrested for producing, distributing child porn

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A 33-year-old Harlingen man was arrested Saturday once it was discovered he was producing and distributing child sex abuse material with an individual in Tennessee, according to a press release from the Cameron County’s District Attorney’s Office.

Juan Gabriel Mendoza was charged with two counts of sexual performance by a child and is facing up to 99 years in jail if convicted.

Homeland Security Investigations Special Agents and investigators were made aware of an investigation originating in Tennessee where Mendoza was conversing with someone through text messages.

The two were exchanging explicit images of minor children under the age of four.

“In addition, Mendoza admitted to producing and distributing the sexually explicit material,” the release said.

Once arrested, Mendoza provided a statement admitting to his participation in the conversation and exchanging child pornography.

On Sunday, Mendoza appeared before a Cameron County magistrate where he was issued a $300,000.

According to the release, Mendoza could face additional criminal charges and the investigation is ongoing.