Former Evins Regional Juvenile Center correctional officer in Edinburg arrested

A former correctional officer at the Evins Regional Juvenile Center is under arrest and charged with two counts of indecency with a child by exposure and one count of indecency with a child by contact.

Gerardo Puente, 27, was booked into the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center Monday following an investigation initiated with the Office of the Inspector General at the Texas Juvenile Justice Department in June.

In a news release, the OIG said the alleged incidents happened in May and June while the juvenile victim was being held at the Evins Regional Juvenile Center.

“While working as a (correctional officer) at the Evins Regional Juvenile Center, Puente is alleged to have reached over and touched the genitals of the victim,” the release stated. “Additionally, (in) two separate incidents, the victim exposed their genitals to Puente at Puente’s request.”

Puente is being held on a total of $75,000 in bonds.