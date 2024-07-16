Death of 20-year-old Edinburg woman caught on surveillance cameras

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A probable cause affidavit for the Sunday afternoon incident that left one Edinburg woman dead states that it was caught on camera and police have the footage.

Surveillance video from neighboring homes caught when Briseida Cobarrubias, 20, was allegedly struck and killed by 26-year-old Luis Antonio Garza when he drove his green Dodge Ram into her and another victim.

The second victim was identified as 27-year-old Jorge Galvan. All three are Edinburg residents.

According to the affidavit, Galvan told police that he and Corbarrubias were arguing with Garza and began to walk away when Garza accelerated his truck towards them and struck the two.

In addition, responding investigators were able to obtain surveillance footage from neighboring homes which corroborated Galvan’s story.

Police were able to obtain Garza’s records and found his address at 7203 N. Tower Road where he was detained.

Garza provided authorities with a video confession stating that he got into an argument with Galvan over $100 that he owed Garza.

“He intentionally drove his truck towards Jorge striking Jorge and Briseida causing her death,” the affidavit said.

Garza remains held in the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center on a total of $1 million in bonds.