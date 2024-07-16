4 charged in plot to steal phone with ‘proof’ of infidelity from Brownsville man

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A plot by one woman to hire two men to steal a phone that had “proof of her infidelities” has resulted in four arrests.

In a news release, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office said deputies have arrested Angelica Reyes, Jade Urenda, Brian Rodriguez and Juan Carlos Macias for their roles in a June 25 robbery where a gunshot was fired in Brownsville.

The alleged robbery happened at approximately 9:55 p.m. in the 2300 block of Magdalena Avenue.

“Upon arriving, Deputies learned that the victim had been disposed of his cell phone at gunpoint by two male subjects,” the release stated. “One of the suspects had placed the handgun to the victim’s head while demanding his cell phone.”

That same suspect then fired the gun once toward the ground to scare the victim into complying, according to the release.

The news release does not say which man is accused of firing the gun.

Macias was arrested that same day while Rodriguez was arrested on June 27.

On June 29, investigators learned that the men had been hired by Reyes to steal the cellphone because she wanted it “due to it containing proof of her infidelities.”

Reyes had agreed to pay Rodriguez $100 to steal the phone, according to the release.

“After Brian and Macias were arrested, Brian’s sister Jade Urenda contacted Angelica Reyes to demand the payment of the $100 … owed to Brian,” the release stated. “Angelica paid Jade the $100 owed to Brian for stealing the cell phone.”

Rodriguez is charged with aggravated robbery and possession of a controlled substance. He remains held in the Cameron County Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center on a total of $103,000 in bonds.

Macias is charged with aggravated robbery and remains held on a $50,000 bond.

Reyes, who was booked on July 12, is charged with aggravated robbery and engaging in organized criminal activity and is being held on a total of $100,000 in bonds.

Urenda is facing the same charges as Reyes, but jail records indicate she is not being currently held in the county jail.

It’s not immediately clear what her bond is.