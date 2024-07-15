Mexican National Guard member arrested by feds in Brownsville

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested a member of the Mexican National Guard on Saturday who was assigned to customs in Matamoros.

Federal authorities have charged Luis Enrique Guzman Pablo with conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Guzman was arrested after an interview at the Veterans International Bridge.

“In a post Miranda statement, Guzman stated he was a member of the Mexico National Guard assigned to customs in Matamoros, Mexico,” a criminal complaint stated. “Guzman stated his job is to inspect merchandise brought from the United States, including through the Veterans International Bridge, and taken to Mexico.”

Guzman told investigators that he had previously been contacted by co-conspirators who wanted him to allow stolen vehicles to cross into Mexico, according to the complaint.

“Guzman agreed to assist the individuals and admitted to allowing multiple stolen vehicles (to) enter Mexico from the Veterans International Bridge in the United States while working in customs in Mexico,” the complaint stated.

A search of Guzman’s cellphone showed a photo of a red Chevrolet Blazer that was reported stolen to the Brownsville Police Department that crossed into Mexico through Veterans International Bridge on May 19.

“(The) Blazer has not been recovered by law enforcement in the United States or Mexico,” the complaint stated.

Guzman told U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers that he was being paid to be a “lookout/coordinator” for stolen vehicles.

“Mr. Guzman stated that he would be paid for approximately 5-6 vehicles per night and would be paid approximately $150 in United States currency per vehicle,” the complaint stated. “Guzman admitted he had been conspiring with other individuals to facilitate the exportation of stolen vehicles for approximately the last two months.”

Investigators also obtained WhatsApp records between Guzman and the co-conspirators dating from at least May 6.

Guzman was scheduled to make a first appearance in McAllen federal court on Monday morning in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Nadia S. Medrano, court records show.