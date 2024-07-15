Four TSTC students look to strengthen diversity of automotive industry

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

HARLINGEN — Many women have changed the dynamic of the Texas workforce by the technical educations they acquired from Texas State Technical College, and Dulce Cruz, Beatriz Loa, Joselyn Ramirez and Crystal Santoyo want to join their ranks.

The four women are students in the Automotive Technology program at TSTC’s Harlingen campus.

According to synchrony.com’s recent article, “How Reducing the Gender Gap Can Strengthen the Auto Industry,” women are underrepresented in jobs at automotive repair and maintenance facilities (12.1%), as well as those at automotive parts and tire stores (15.1%) and automobile dealerships (21.8%).

Cruz is in her second semester of studying for an Associate of Applied Science degree. The Brownsville resident said her goal is to prove to herself that she can break barriers.

“Every class, I learn a new skill that’s preparing me to be a better technician,” she said.

Loa, a San Benito resident who is in her third semester, said her love for automobiles led her to TSTC.

“The education I’m getting has covered areas about vehicles at a deeper level,” she said. “I can use this knowledge to set an example for other women who are interested in this field.”

Ramirez, who is also in her third semester, said her automotive education can benefit her family and community.

“I want to help others who may feel more comfortable having a woman take care of their automotive needs,” the San Benito resident said.

Santoyo is also studying for an Associate of Applied Science degree. She said she is interested in utilizing her skills at a major automotive manufacturing plant in San Antonio.

“I visited the company’s facility, and I was impressed by what I saw,” the Alamo resident said. “It motivated me to learn more about automobiles at TSTC.”

The need for qualified automotive service technicians and mechanics is expected to grow in Texas over the next several years. According to onetonline.org, Texas employs more than 55,000 of these technicians around the state, and that number was forecast to top 61,000 by 2030. The average annual salary for a technician in the state is $46,800.

In Automotive Technology, TSTC offers an Associate of Applied Science degree and several certificates of completion at the Harlingen, Sweetwater and Waco campuses.

