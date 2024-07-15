Dispute over $100 leads to murder in Edinburg

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office has identified the 20-year-old woman who was killed Sunday afternoon and also revealed that the confrontation that caused her death was due to $100 being owed to the suspect, according to a news release.

Edinburg resident Briseida Cobarrubias, 20, was hit by a vehicle when 26-year-old Luis Antonio Garza confronted 27-year-old Jorge Galvan, both from Edinburg, because he owed Garza $100.

At about 4:52 p.m., sheriff’s deputies responded to multiple calls regarding a disturbance in the 6300 block of Lorena Street in Edinburg, according to the initial news release.

“Callers reported several individuals fighting on the roadway, with one man reportedly armed with a machete,” that release said.

Once there, deputies found Cobarrubias with fatal head injuries.

Witnesses stated that Cobarrubias and Galvan were walking along the road when a vehicle stopped and a verbal altercation happened between the two and the driver, later identified as Garza.

Garza then left the scene only to return and allegedly run over both Cobarrubias and Galvan with his vehicle.

Galvan only sustained minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital.

Later that day, investigators spoke with Garza who admitted to getting into an argument with Galvan over $100 he owed him and that he “intentionally drove his truck towards Jorge striking him and Briseida,” the release said.

Garza is charged with murder and aggravated assault.

He is scheduled to make a first appearance on the charges in the courtroom at the Hidalgo County Detention Center on Monday afternoon.

