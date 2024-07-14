Valley reps united in condemning attempt on Trump’s life

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Thoughts, prayers, concerns and gratitude. Like many others around the U.S., these were the first sentiments shared by the members of Congress who represent the Rio Grande Valley in reaction to the attempt on former President Donald Trump’s life.

Trump was injured in what the FBI is investigating as an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday, with a bullet grazing his right upper ear. He said in a statement that he felt it “ripping through the skin” and that “much bleeding took place,” but is otherwise fine.

The shooter was identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, who was shot and killed by the Secret Service moments afterward.

Images of Crooks’ body have already been shared across social media platforms, not to mention images of a bloody Trump waving his fist in the air and calling for people to “fight” after being rushed off stage.

U.S. Rep. Monica De La Cruz, R-McAllen, who just hours prior to the shooting announced that she’d be speaking Wednesday at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, acknowledged the political violence that many escape from in Latin American countries and that “there is no place for that here.”

“I ask all South Texans to join me in praying for President Trump and his family tonight,” De La Cruz said in a statement. “Many of our families fled political violence in Latin America, and regardless of political affiliation, we can all agree there is no place for that here. I am deeply concerned by today’s events, but I take solace in knowing that President Trump is strong.

“America needs strong leadership. We cannot continue down this path of chaos.”

In his own statement, U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, echoed De La Cruz’s sentiments and thanked authorities for their response.

“My thoughts and prayers are with former President Donald Trump, his family, and those who attended the rally,” Cuellar said. “Political violence has no place in our country. Thank you to Secret Service, law enforcement personnel and first responders for their critical work during this difficult time.”

Via social media, U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-Brownsville, called for unity.

“Political violence is never the answer,” Gonzalez said on X. “Thank you to the first responders and Secret Service for doing their job and maintaining order. I pray for former President Trump and our country. We must unite against any violence.”

The Valley’s members of Congress joined a chorus of concern from their counterparts, including former presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Jimmy Carter through his foundation, each denouncing the act of the shooter and calling for order amid a volatile political climate.