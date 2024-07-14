TSTC’s MAARS program immerses high school students in college experience

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

HARLINGEN — More than 30 area high school students from the Edcouch-Elsa, La Feria, Lyford, Mission and San Benito school districts were immersed in a college experience this summer by participating in the Migrant Academic Achievement Residential Summer (MAARS) program held at Texas State Technical College’s Harlingen campus.

The program is designed to help 11th- and 12th-grade migrant and seasonal farm-working students in their pursuit of a college education with a six-week residential experience.

Students can earn up to two high school class credits, are introduced to postsecondary technical programs, learn how to develop leadership skills, and have opportunities for community service.

During the program, students reside on campus and get some hands-on training in technical programs such as Biomedical Equipment Technology, Building Construction Technology, Dental Hygiene, Emergency Medical Services, LVN to RN Transition Nursing, and Surgical Technology.

Melissa Almaguer, a junior at Lyford High School, said the MAARS program was beneficial for her as an early learning opportunity.

“My group recently started the Nursing program,” she said. “We reviewed why it’s important to wash our hands because germs get passed around quickly.”

Almaguer said the experience taught her an essential lesson about leadership.

“It’s important to listen and answer questions,” she said.

Daniel Flores, a senior at Mission High School, said he enjoyed working with tools and understanding how to use them for a project in the Building Construction Technology program.

“There is a lot of accuracy involved with much of that work,” he said. “I found it interesting how mathematics and other items come together for an assignment.”

Students also attended workshops to learn about the federally funded College Assistance Migrant Program (CAMP), as well as TSTC’s Advocacy and Resource Center, Challenger Learning Center, enrollment, housing, and police department.

For more information about the MAARS program, contact Ashley Contreras at [email protected].

Registration for TSTC’s fall semester is underway. For more information, visit tstc.edu.