Roadway fight leaves 1 dead in Edinburg crash

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation after finding a woman dead in Edinburg after a driver ran her and a man over following an altercation Sunday.

According to a sheriff’s news release, deputies responded to multiple 9-1-1 calls that reported a disturbance in the 6300 block of Lorena Street at approximately 4:52 p.m. Sunday.

“Callers reported several individuals fighting on the roadway, with one man reportedly armed with a machete,” the release stated.

Upon arrival, the sheriff office said deputies discovered a 20-year-old woman who sustained fatal injuries to the head. She has not been identified.

Initial witness statements indicate that a man and woman were walking along the road when a vehicle stopped, and a verbal altercation ensued between the driver and the pair. Although the driver initially left, the sheriff’s office said the vehicle returned and struck both individuals.

The 27-year-old male victim sustained minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. He also has not been identified.

The sheriff’s office said deputies have located and detained the driver of the vehicle, adding that sheriff’s investigators and crime scene specialists were on the scene speaking with witnesses and gathering evidence during their ongoing investigation.

The sheriff’s office encourages anyone with information regarding the incident to call (956) 383-8114. Those wishing to remain anonymous can submit tips to the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Hotline at (956) 668-TIPS (8477) or through the P3 TIPS app.