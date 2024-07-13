TSTC students practice for job interviews with polished resumes and firm handshakes

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

HARLINGEN — The Career Services department at Texas State Technical College’s Harlingen campus recently held an Interview Practicum to help more than 200 TSTC students prepare for real-life interviews, with several area business and industry representatives serving as interviewers/coaches.

Participating were students from Auto Collision and Management Technology, Automotive Technology, Biomedical Equipment Technology, Building Construction Technology, Cybersecurity, Electrical Lineworker and Management Technology, HVAC Technology, LVN to RN Transition Nursing, Mechatronics Technology, Precision Machining Technology, Vocational Nursing, and Wind Energy Technology.

The event focused on three rounds of 20-minute practice interviews, with a different interviewer/coach for each. The students were given constructive feedback on their interviews, as well as critiques on their resumes and cover letters.

Liane Flores, a TSTC Career Services representative, said the event’s goal was to help students build their confidence so they can land their dream jobs after graduation.

“The strategies we suggest for students is to be ready with a polished resume, dress professionally, arrive early, learn from the interview practice, and greet your interviewers/coaches with a firm handshake,” Flores said.

Los Fresnos resident Cristian Garza, a Biomedical Equipment Technology student, said the event was a valuable learning tool.

“I learned that I should ask questions that are relevant to the industry that I’m applying for,” he said. “I realized if I don’t ask a relevant question to an interviewer, they may think that I’m not interested.”

Wind Energy Technology student Adrian Lerma said the event was beneficial for him.

“I was asked, ‘What makes you a better hire?’” he said. “The response I gave was that I’m punctual, I perform the job to the best of my abilities, and I’m willing to learn. The interviewer’s feedback was that it should be reworded and to have confidence in how I’m answering the question.”

TSTC Surgical Technology alumna Tanya Vento, a science teacher at the Marine Military Academy and a small-business owner, said it was her first time participating as an interviewer/coach.

“The event is such an innovative way to help TSTC students prepare for a real-life interview as they near graduation,” she said. “I enjoyed getting to know the students’ aspirations because (they) want more for themselves, such as a management position.”

Gilberto Garcia Jr., a Texas peace officer for the Cameron County Constable’s Office who also served as an interviewer/coach, said the students were engaged and enthusiastic.

“The feedback I shared with students was to emphasize the core values that they plan to bring to the industry they want to work in,” he said.

Registration for TSTC’s fall semester is underway. For more information, visit tstc.edu.