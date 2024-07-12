U.S. Department of Education pumps $163M into Valley districts

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Federal funding is pouring into South Texas school district coffers.

The U.S. Department of Education is pumping $163 million into the region’s districts, U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-Brownsville, said in a press release.

“Every child deserves the opportunity to reach their full potential,” he said. “This year’s Title I allocations ensure that schools in South Texas can continue to develop and expand programs that provide equal access to educational opportunities and success. Our children are the future — and it is our responsibility to ensure they have the resources they deserve to reach their goals.”

School districts include:

>> Brownsville Independent School District, $30,854,983 >> Donna Independent School District, $19,243,102 >> Edcouch-Elsa Independent School District, $5,409,411 >> Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District, $28,338,495 >> Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District, $8,686,434 >> La Feria Independent School District, $1,210,097 >> La Villa Independent School District, $604,878 >> Lasara Independent School District, $158,127 >> Lyford Consolidated Independent School District, $753,452 >> Los Fresnos Consolidated Independent School District, $3,952,133 >> McAllen Independent School District, $12,262,483 >> Mercedes Independent School District, $4,046,825 >> Monte Alto Independent School District, $1,299,914 >> Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District, $20,056,617 >> Point Isabel Independent School District, $ 1,315,029 >> Progreso Independent School District, $1,798,184 >> Raymondville Independent School District, $1,440,730 >> Rio Hondo Independent School District, $787,283 >> San Benito Consolidated Independent School District, $6,549,917 >> Santa Maria Independent School District, $385,584 >> San Perlita Independent School District, $124,733 >> Santa Rosa Independent School District, $500,880 >> Weslaco Independent School District, $11,349,795