U.S. Department of Education pumps $163M into Valley districts

Federal funding is pouring into South Texas school district coffers.
The U.S. Department of Education is pumping $163 million into the region’s districts, U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-Brownsville, said in a press release.
“Every child deserves the opportunity to reach their full potential,” he said. “This year’s Title I allocations ensure that schools in South Texas can continue to develop and expand programs that provide equal access to educational opportunities and success. Our children are the future — and it is our responsibility to ensure they have the resources they deserve to reach their goals.”
School districts include:
>> Brownsville Independent School District, $30,854,983
>> Donna Independent School District, $19,243,102
>> Edcouch-Elsa Independent School District, $5,409,411
>> Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District, $28,338,495
>> Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District, $8,686,434
>> La Feria Independent School District, $1,210,097
>> La Villa Independent School District, $604,878
>> Lasara Independent School District, $158,127
>> Lyford Consolidated Independent School District, $753,452
>> Los Fresnos Consolidated Independent School District, $3,952,133
>> McAllen Independent School District, $12,262,483
>> Mercedes Independent School District, $4,046,825
>> Monte Alto Independent School District, $1,299,914
>> Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District, $20,056,617
>> Point Isabel Independent School District, $ 1,315,029
>> Progreso Independent School District, $1,798,184
>> Raymondville Independent School District, $1,440,730
>> Rio Hondo Independent School District, $787,283
>> San Benito Consolidated Independent School District, $6,549,917
>> Santa Maria Independent School District, $385,584
>> San Perlita Independent School District, $124,733
>> Santa Rosa Independent School District, $500,880
>> Weslaco Independent School District, $11,349,795