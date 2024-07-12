TxDOT asking for community input on proposed Valley bike plan

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Texas Department of Transportation is seeking input from the public about a new project that aims to improve bicycle routes in South Texas.

The TxDOT Pharr district office announced its Pharr District Bicycle Plan, a comprehensive bike plan to enhance safety and to create infrastructure for bicyclists in the eight counties that encompass the district, including Brooks, Cameron, Hidalgo, Jim Hogg, Kenedy, Starr, Willacy, and Zapata counties.

The Pharr district is one of four districts in the state that were selected for the pilot program.

“Last year they solicited input from the community about where we needed infrastructure,” TxDOT spokesman Ray Pedraza said. “The challenging part about putting together this plan is that in the Pharr district, we manage 2,400 centerline miles of roadway. So in putting together this plan, we wanted to be sure that we put something together that benefited the community at large and that benefited the most number of people.”

Pedraza said that TxDOT utilized the community’s input to draft the Pharr District Bicycle Plan. Now they are again asking for the community’s input by reviewing the plan which is available online in a 76-page document that includes interactive maps and proposed routes.

“So they’re asking the community to go on the website, review the plan, and provide any and all feedback regarding the proposed routes, anything,” Pedraza said. “They’re welcome to provide that feedback until August 9.”

He said that there are various ways to leave comments on the plan through the website. The comments will be gathered and used to adjust the plan before it is finalized and sent back to its respective districts which will then determine if they can move forward with the plans.

Pedraza added that whether the districts move forward with the plans will be contingent on funding and partnerships with local municipalities.

He said that right now TxDOT is considering the best options for future routes along interstate highways. He said that the majority of the proposed routes are located in Hidalgo and Cameron counties.

“We wanted to put together a plan that benefited the most people,” Pedraza said. “So when you look at the eight counties, Cameron and Hidalgo County are the two counties that are the most congested and that have the most conflict points for motorists and bicyclists.”

He added that all future roadway projects, which are mostly federally funded, include ​​shared use paths, which are extra wide sidewalks that can be used by bicyclists and pedestrians.

More information about the bicycle plan can be found by visiting the www.txdot.gov and clicking the “Explore Projects” tab, “Transportation planning,” “Bicycle and pedestrian resources,” and the “​​District bicycle plan pilot” tab located under the “TxDOT planning resources” sub-header.